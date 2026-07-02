The International Energy Agency (IEA) has unanimously approved Nigeria’s entry as an Association country, strengthening cooperation with Africa’s most populous nation and expanding the IEA Family to represent over 80 per cent of global energy demand.

“I am thrilled that Nigeria is joining the IEA – it is Africa’s most populous country and a major international energy player. Nigeria becoming part of the world’s energy authority marks a milestone for global energy governance. I am very thankful to President Tinubu and Minister Ekpo for their trust in the IEA,” said Fatih Birol, IEA Executive Director. “As Nigeria works to strengthen energy security, support economic growth and expand energy access, deeper cooperation with the IEA will bring important benefits for both sides. We look forward to building on our already strong partnership and welcoming Nigeria to the IEA.”

“I am elated with the decision of the IEA Members to officially welcome Nigeria to the IEA Family as an Association country,” said Ekperikpe Ekpo, Nigeria’s Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas). “It is an honour for Nigeria to join this leading energy agency and I will take this opportunity to encourage the African continent to embrace the IEA, as we all work together to achieve key development goals including universal energy access and industrialisation.”

Nigeria, home to more than 240 million people and one of Africa’s largest economies, is a major producer of oil and natural gas and a fast-growing renewable energy market.

However, it continues to face significant challenges in expanding access to reliable electricity and clean cooking solutions.

The country has also played an increasing role in global energy markets, with rising fuel exports helping to stabilise regional supply during recent disruptions.

Nigeria is also emerging as a leading market for decentralised solar energy solutions as it pushes to expand energy access.

The IEA Governing Board highlighted the long-standing cooperation between Nigeria and the agency, including joint initiatives since 2014.

In September 2025, the IEA, Nigeria’s Ministry of Petroleum Resources and the African Energy Commission (AFREC) hosted a regional roundtable in Abuja focused on reducing methane emissions from the energy sector.

As an Association country, Nigeria will collaborate more closely with the IEA on energy security, sustainability and development, particularly across sub-Saharan Africa, joining 13 other partner nations in the programme.

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