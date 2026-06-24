President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said Nigeria’s teeming youth population remains the nation’s greatest asset, assuring foreign investors that its ready-to-learn and tech-savvy workforce can easily integrate into the global market.

President Tinubu made the remarks on Tuesday when he received a delegation from Mastercard, led by its Global Chief Executive Officer, Michael Miebach, at the State House.

The President commended the company’s proposal to train five million businesses and equip them with digital skills, saying the Nigerian economy had been repositioned and stabilised to fully participate in the global economy, with a focus on empowering youths and small businesses through digital tools and skills.

He noted that the ongoing formalisation of Nigeria’s largely informal small-business sector would create more opportunities for digital transition, investment, employment, and growth.

He said: “I am glad that you are very familiar with the terrain. I can classify you as a Nigerian. Mastercard has a very big reputation in financial management, and opportunities are spreading in Nigeria.”

President Tinubu noted that the business environment is gradually changing, with more small businesses registering and embracing technology. He assured Miebach and his team that more Nigerian youths would be empowered with digital skills to tackle present and future challenges.

“The most important asset is our youth. I missed one thing in your remark: whether you met with the Bank of Industry (BOI). BOI has a database of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises.

“Payment plans and platforms are very necessary for the inclusion of small and medium-scale businesses.

“What you have been doing with our young population is commendable, and we will continue to support that in every form. As the host country, the agreements we have with you are valid, and I want you to see us as partners,” he added.

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, said the economic reforms have created opportunities for integration, particularly in credit and payment systems.

“You do more than payments, and that includes the work you are doing in Nigeria through the Mastercard Foundation to support and strengthen small businesses and the informal sector.

“This aligns well with the reforms of Mr President in different areas, cutting across the public and private sectors, including the ongoing efforts to digitise government services. We aim to enhance and empower at least three million youths in Nigeria.

“We are creating opportunities for work within the digital economy and the formalisation of the very large informal sector that we have in Nigeria. One of the major reforms by Mr President in fiscal and tax matters has led to more than 10,000 informal businesses applying for registration every day over the past few months.

“This speaks to the opportunities that abound in Nigeria for organisations like Mastercard,” he noted.

The minister said the President’s policy also cuts across the credit economy, including mortgages, personal loans, consumer credit, auto loans, small-business credit, and student loans.

Oyedele noted significant opportunities in the credit economy for Mastercard to improve payment systems in Nigeria and across Africa, such as using the naira for swaps without third currencies. He added that five of the nine fintech unicorns are in Nigeria.

Miebach assured the President of the company’s support in implementing the economic reforms.

“We have a business here since 2011, and we have seen the country grow, and we have seen the country lead. We have seen your clear alignment of fiscal and monetary policy that you have driven. In our world systems, there is a lot of momentum in Nigeria.

“A little anecdote: I was the one who set up the Mastercard business in Nigeria in 2011. I was in Lagos and hired the employee number one. So it’s a little bit like coming home.

“It’s been a long-standing history, and today we facilitate a big aspect of the economy. In Nigeria, we are preventing $200 million in fraud and bringing in $2 billion in foreign exchange. We are helping the SME sector thrive and, of course, partnering with your banks.

“We recognise the moment that we are in. We spent time with the CBN Governor and had an opportunity to meet leading bankers yesterday in Lagos, to see where everything is going and the opportunity here to unlock the power of the 40 million SMEs in Nigeria, to connect the diaspora to the homeland and ensure Nigeria is the most thriving and biggest economy on the continent.

“We want to drive the intra-African digital economy,” he said.

Miebach noted that Mastercard has already created the framework and platform to empower small businesses in Nigeria with digital skills.

“Many small businesses would like to have a digital part of their business, and they don’t know how to do that. Capacity building of small businesses goes beyond just opening a shop and includes keeping them safe in a cyber world,” the Mastercard CEO added.

“We have a three-year programme for small businesses. A technical workshop has been planned for this, so it is not just talk but action and impact,” he said.

Miebach also assured the President of investments in inclusivity, participation, trust, and resilience in the digital economy, as well as a Cyber Centre of Excellence that captures and shares threat intelligence, incident response, AI risks, and other emerging risks.

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