Shaza Hotels has signed a Hotel Management Agreement (HMA) with FSM Hospitality Company to develop and operate Shaza Riyadh Stables Resort, a luxury lifestyle and equestrian destination in Riyadh.

The agreement was announced during Future Hospitality Summit (FHS) Saudi Arabia 2026, marking another step in Shaza’s expansion across the Kingdom.

Owned by FSM Hospitality Company, led by Prince Fahad bin Saad Al Saud and Princess Fahdah bint Saud Al Saud, the resort will be located in Al Jubailah, Riyadh, covering approximately 63,500 square metres.

The development aims to combine luxury accommodation, wellness, recreation and equestrian experiences in a natural setting.

The resort will feature an Equestrian Club with 100 horse boxes, three professional arenas, and dedicated trails for horse riding, cycling and walking.

It will offer 120 accommodation units, including 30 villas and 90 rooms and suites, alongside a signature spa, fitness facilities, paddle courts, football fields and a leisure pool.

Guests will also have access to indoor and outdoor restaurants, a clubhouse and coffee lounges designed as social spaces.

Simon Coombs, President & CEO of Shaza Hotels, said: "The signing of the Hotel Management Agreement for Shaza Riyadh Stables Resort marks a significant milestone in our growth strategy within Saudi Arabia. This exceptional project reflects our commitment to creating meaningful destinations that celebrate local culture while delivering world-class hospitality experiences. Shaza Riyadh Stables Resort is unlike any other development in the Kingdom, combining luxury, wellness, sport and equestrian heritage in a way that is both authentic and highly distinctive. We are honoured to deepen our partnership with FSM Hospitality and look forward to bringing this remarkable vision to life."

Mohammed Al Nashwan, Owner Representative of FSM Hospitality Company, said: "Shaza Riyadh Stables Resort has been carefully conceived as a destination that honours Saudi Arabia’s rich equestrian traditions while introducing a refined hospitality experience for both residents and international visitors. We are pleased to partner with Shaza Hotels, whose expertise in creating culturally inspired luxury experiences aligns perfectly with our aspirations for the project. Designed to appeal to families, wellness enthusiasts, equestrian lovers and leisure travellers, the resort is being developed as a landmark destination that will introduce a new dimension of experiential hospitality to Riyadh.”

Commenting on the growth trajectory of Shaza Hotels, Shaji Abu Salih, Vice President of Business Development & Growth, Shaza Hotels and Mysk by Shaza, added: "Saudi Arabia remains one of the most dynamic and strategically important hospitality markets in the world. Our expansion in the Kingdom reinforces Shaza Hotels’ commitment to supporting KSA’s Vision 2030 tourism objectives through the development of differentiated destinations.

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