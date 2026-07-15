Amsa Hospitality and Artal Hotels have signed hotel management agreements for three properties in Riyadh, alongside a memorandum of understanding between Hyatt and Artal Hotels to explore bringing the hotels into Hyatt’s global brand portfolio.

The agreements highlight growing cooperation between Saudi hospitality companies and international hotel operators as the Kingdom’s tourism sector expands.

The portfolio includes properties in Riyadh’s Al Muhammadiyah, Al Sahafa and Al Nafel districts, comprising one new-build hotel and two brand conversion projects.

The Al Nafel development will feature an all-suite hotel with 70 units, a restaurant and café.

The Al Sahafa property is planned to offer 131 rooms and suites, including a royal suite, dining facilities, meeting spaces, a gym and spa.

The Takhassusi Street hotel in Al Muhammadiyah will provide 99 rooms, dining venues, event spaces, and wellness facilities.

The three hotels are expected to open and undergo rebranding in phases, with all properties targeted to join Hyatt’s portfolio by the end of 2026.

Aamir Riaz, Chief Operating Officer of Amsa Hospitality, said: “At Amsa Hospitality, we are focused on operating hotels that respond to clear market demand in Saudi Arabia’s most active destinations. These hotel management agreements with Artal Hotels reflect our confidence in Riyadh’s continued growth as a hospitality hub, while bringing together local Saudi expertise, strong ownership, and the reach of Hyatt’s global brand portfolio.”

Fahad Al Khunaini, Chief Executive Officer at Artal Hotels, commented: “In selecting Amsa Hospitality to manage these properties, we have secured a partner with proven experience in operating hotels under global brands while adapting them to the local Saudi environment. The team at Amsa Hospitality has demonstrated the ability to bring these elements together in a way that supports guest experience and commercial performance. We are confident this collaboration and the strength of Hyatt brands will create long-term value for all three properties.”

Briana Swift, Vice President Development for Saudi Arabia at Hyatt, added: “For Hyatt, working with knowledgeable local owners and operators is important as we continue to thoughtfully grow our presence in the Kingdom. Through this memorandum of understanding with Artal Hotels, we anticipate working with experienced industry players who understand how to protect the strength of our brands while shaping experiences that resonate with both domestic travellers and visitors to Riyadh from around the world.”

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