Panametrics, a Crane Company business and a world leader in flare measurement, said it has launched the most advanced ultrasonic flare transmitter on the market, the PanaFlare XGF1100, developed to improve how industries monitor and manage flare systems.

Designed for use across oil & gas, chemical and other process industries, the XGF1100 supports a wide range of flare and vent gas applications helping operators improve efficiency and maintain regulatory compliance.

When the PanaFlare XGF1100 is combined with Panametrics’ flare.IQ advanced control solution, it also enables more intelligent flare optimization and enhanced emissions management, said the Irish group in a statement.

Building on its legacy as the original inventor of the ultrasonic flare flowmeter, Panametrics continues to advance measurement technology with the XGF1100, delivering highly accurate, real-time insights across all flow velocities and gas compositions to help operators reduce emissions, improve safety and meet environmental standards.

Engineered for demanding applications, the XGF1100 provides continuous performance data including Net Heating Value (NHV) and Combustion Efficiency/Destruction Removal Efficiency (CE/DRE), enabling better operational control and lower costs, it stated.

On the innovative product, Colin Hehir, President of Panametrics, said: "The PanaFlare XGF1100 reflects Panametrics’ continued focus on advancing flare measurement for customers operating in increasingly complex and highly regulated environments."

"By combining high-speed measurement and real-time flare performance insight, we are helping operators improve efficiency, strengthen emissions management and operate with greater confidence," he stated.

The transmitter introduces several key enhancements, including sub-second response time, improved refresh rates, enhanced timing resolution and flexible multi-path configurations of up to four channels.

It also features built-in basic Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) correction and compressibility compensation to improve accuracy in complex installation and operating conditions, said the Irish group.

These capabilities, combined with the inherent advantages of ultrasonic measurement - no moving parts, minimal maintenance and limited or no pressure drop - ensure reliable performance in even the harshest flare environments, it added.-

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