Arab Finance: VIE Communities has signed a strategic memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Telecom Egypt (WE) to develop the digital infrastructure and smart communications system across all its projects, according to an emailed press release.

The partnership will start with Vie Collective in New Cairo, the group’s first development, backing its objectives to deliver integrated urban communities that meet future demands.

Under the MoU, Telecom Egypt will deploy an advanced communications network at Vie Collective based on fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) technology, allowing residents and businesses to access ultra-fast internet connectivity and Triple Play services, including internet, landline telephony, and IPTV.

Both sides will join forces to provide a range of advanced digital solutions, such as home automation systems and community mobile applications, in addition to leveraging the latest smart technologies within the project. This will enhance the customer experience and improve the efficiency of the services provided.

This strategic partnership aligns with Egypt’s goals to drive digital transformation and build sustainable communities.

The Vie Collective mixed-use development spans 186 feddans in a strategic location on the Middle Ring Road. It offers a variety of unit types, including villas, twin houses, townhouses, duplexes, and apartments, alongside commercial, administrative, and hotel spaces to cater to diverse needs.

The construction phase has already commenced through SARH Construction Company, reflecting the company's commitment to executing the project according to schedule.

VIE COMMUNITIES, an Emirati-Egyptian joint venture (JV), launched two flagship projects in New Cairo, with a total value exceeding EGP 150 billion.