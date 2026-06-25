Muscat – Oman is edging closer to an important milestone in its technological journey as OmanSat-1, the sultanate’s first national communications satellite, advances towards the manufacturing stage, marking a major step in the ambitions to build sovereign capabilities in space and telecommunications.

Dr Saoud Humaid Salim Al Shoaili, Director General of Policies and Governance and Head of the National Space Programme at the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, said the satellite has entered its final design stage, with technical specifications and engineering reviews expected to be completed in 2026. Following this phase, Airbus Defence and Space will commence manufacturing of the satellite.

“OmanSat-1 is a strategic and sovereign project that will provide communication services across the sultanate, support data transmission and contribute to the localisation of advanced communications technologies,” Al Shoaili said.

Beyond its technological significance, the project is also emerging as a catalyst for knowledge transfer and human capital development. Omani engineers are currently working alongside experts from Airbus to gain practical experience in satellite design and development, helping to build national expertise in one of the world’s most advanced industries.

In addition, the ministry has agreed with Airbus to provide intensive training to ten Omani engineers over a 30-month period. The programme covers the design, manufacturing and launch of CubeSat satellites and aims to equip young Omanis with specialised skills that can support the growth of the country’s emerging space sector.

The satellite project is part of Oman’s National Space Policy, which seeks to maximise the benefits of space technologies and services, while positioning the sultanate as a regional gateway for space-enabled solutions. Oman’s strategic location and robust telecommunications infrastructure, including more than 20 submarine data cables connecting global networks, provide a strong foundation for these ambitions.

OmanSat-1 is expected to be delivered in mid-2028, with a test launch scheduled from a platform in the United States during the third quarter of that year. Full commercial operations are projected to begin in the second half of 2029.

The satellite will add to a growing portfolio of national space initiatives and reinforce Oman’s efforts to secure a place on the global space map through investments in advanced technologies, innovation and local talent development.