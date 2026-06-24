Lagos became the epicentre of digital innovation recently as TikTok and the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), in partnership with the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF), officially convened for the inaugural Digital Commerce Labs (DCL) community event. This flagship initiative is designed to accelerate economic inclusion and digital skills development for small business owners, entrepreneurs, and digital creators across Sub-Saharan Africa, with Nigeria serving as the primary launchpad.

The initiative addresses the urgent need for local businesses to adapt to a rapidly digitising economy. According to recent forecasts, Nigeria’s social commerce market is expanding at an impressive rate, projected to reach $2.04 billion in 2025 and nearly $4 billion by 2030. For many Nigerian entrepreneurs, social media has already eclipsed traditional brick-and-mortar storefronts as the primary engine of trade. A GSMA survey supports this reality, revealing that 56 percent of Nigerian businesses sell exclusively through social media platforms, with many others integrating social channels with e-commerce websites.

Dr. Henrietta Onwuegbuzie of the Lagos Business School, who addressed participants at the event, emphasised that digital commerce is no longer a future prospect for Nigerian businesses, but an immediate imperative. She noted that those equipped with the right skills are already seeing tangible results in growth and market reach.

Tokunbo Ibrahim, Acting Head of Government Relations and Public Policy for TikTok, Sub-Saharan Africa, explained that the partnership aims to ensure the benefits of digital transformation reach every small business owner. By leveraging tools like TikTok, entrepreneurs can simplify discovery and purchase decision-making, effectively leveling the playing field for businesses of all sizes.

The government sector has also thrown its weight behind the initiative. Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of NITDA, commended the collaboration as a vital step in making Nigeria a digitally enabled nation. He highlighted that platforms like TikTok have evolved beyond mere entertainment into powerful engines for economic growth, enabling small businesses to tell their unique stories and scale rapidly. Similarly, Julian Kassum, the ICC Deputy Secretary General, noted that by equipping small businesses with these essential skills, the program is creating new pathways for entrepreneurship and job creation that extend well beyond local markets.

The Digital Commerce Labs program is structured to provide a comprehensive, two-part learning experience. Starting this July, participants will be able to access self-taught online modules developed by local experts. These lessons will cover critical topics ranging from building a professional digital presence and crafting effective content to leveraging AI-driven e-commerce tools. These online modules will be complemented by virtual, trainer-led classrooms that allow entrepreneurs to explore real-world growth opportunities in a collaborative setting.

In a move to ensure the program leads to sustainable financial growth, the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) will provide additional support. The LSETF will deliver training on business sustainability, financial literacy, record-keeping, and legal advisory services. Critically, after completing the program, market-ready businesses will be eligible to enter the LSETF financial ecosystem, providing a direct route to SME funding.

The event also spotlighted the success of the local creator economy, featuring insights from entrepreneurs such as Dr. Olawale Ogunlana, a 2026 Global Discover List Creator, alongside fashion brand owners Kolade Mayowa and Oluwatobi Anointing. Their shared experiences underscored how digital platforms allow businesses to reach previously inaccessible customer bases.

Business leaders and entrepreneurs interested in scaling their operations through this program can find more information and register for the upcoming modules via the official Digital Commerce Labs portal.

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