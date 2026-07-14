South Africa's textile, apparel and fashion industry is preparing for one of its most important annual gatherings as AllFashion Sourcing Cape Town 2026 returns to the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC 2) from 14 to 16 July.



Hosted by Messe Frankfurt South Africa in partnership with Texpertise, the City of Cape Town, and supported by Nedbank, the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic), the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) and industry partners, the event brings together manufacturers, designers, retailers, buyers, sourcing specialists and policymakers to explore the future of fashion manufacturing and retail.

Organisers say this year's edition places an even greater emphasis on collaboration, innovation and commercial opportunity across Africa's clothing and textile value chain.

A marketplace for the entire fashion value chain

As part of Messe Frankfurt's global Texpertise Network, AllFashion Sourcing has established itself as a key platform connecting African manufacturing capabilities with international sourcing opportunities.

Visitors will be able to engage with exhibitors representing every stage of the industry, from fabric suppliers, apparel manufacturers and trims to machinery, textile technology, leather products, logistics providers and sustainable manufacturing solutions.

For retailers and sourcing professionals, the event offers a valuable opportunity to identify new suppliers, explore innovative products and technologies, and build relationships that can strengthen local and regional supply chains.

Business matchmaking designed to unlock new opportunities

One of the event's standout features is its Business Matchmaking Programme, which facilitates pre-arranged meetings between retailers, buyers, manufacturers and suppliers.

The structured networking initiative is designed to move beyond casual introductions by creating targeted business conversations that can lead to new partnerships, sourcing agreements and long-term commercial relationships.

As retailers continue to diversify sourcing strategies and manufacturers seek new markets, initiatives like these are becoming increasingly important in supporting industry growth.

Global trend forecasting comes to Cape Town

Among the most anticipated sessions is WGSN's Fashion Aesthetic Drivers 2028 presentation, offering attendees an exclusive preview of the global consumer trends expected to shape fashion collections over the next several years.

The presentation will explore emerging colour palettes, materials, consumer behaviour and design influences, giving brands and manufacturers valuable insight into future market demand.

The expanded Fringe Programme will also feature discussions on:



- Sustainable transformation in fashion and textiles



- The future of South Africa's Clothing, Textile, Footwear and Leather (CTFL) industry



- Innovation through industry collaboration



- Digital commerce and changing consumer behaviour



- Business growth opportunities through the Nedbank Accelerate Programme

Together, the sessions aim to equip businesses with practical knowledge to remain competitive in an increasingly fast-changing global marketplace.

Spotlight on emerging talent and innovation

Beyond the exhibition halls, visitors can experience a programme of live events celebrating creativity and innovation across the industry.

Highlights include:



- Exhibitor fashion shows



- The Young Designer Competition Finals



- Celebration of Fashion showcases



- Product innovation displays



- Networking sessions with industry leaders and stakeholders

The event officially opens on 14 July with a ribbon-cutting ceremony welcoming government representatives, industry leaders and exhibitors to the 2026 edition.

Growing local manufacturing

For the City of Cape Town, hosting the event aligns with its broader strategy of supporting local manufacturing, investment and the creative economy.

Alderman James Vos, the City's Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth, says bringing together designers, manufacturers and retailers is essential for strengthening Africa's fashion ecosystem.

"The City proudly welcomes the return of AllFashion Sourcing and lends its support to this critical event. Spotlighting and connecting designers, manufacturers, industry bodies and retailers is essential for growing Africa's diverse clothing and textile markets to their fullest potential."

Driving industry collaboration

Michael Dehn, managing director of Messe Frankfurt South Africa, says the event has become far more than a trade exhibition.

"AllFashion Sourcing is where the industry comes together to exchange ideas, discover new business opportunities and build strategic partnerships. This year's event combines world-class industry content with innovative exhibitors and a strong business matchmaking programme that turns conversations into commercial opportunities."

Nedbank, one of the event's key partners, sees entrepreneurship as central to the industry's future.

Poovi Pillay, executive head of social impact at Nedbank, says initiatives such as the Nedbank Fashion Accelerator Programme, delivered in partnership with Fetola, are helping emerging businesses scale their operations and strengthen local manufacturing.

"Small businesses are the engine of economic growth and job creation. Through our partnership with AllFashion Sourcing, we are helping entrepreneurs access the knowledge, networks and opportunities they need to build more resilient and competitive fashion businesses."

An industry looking ahead

As South Africa's clothing and textile sector continues to navigate changing consumer expectations, digital transformation and sustainability demands, AllFashion Sourcing Cape Town remains an important meeting point for businesses looking to stay ahead of industry trends.

From international trend forecasting and sourcing opportunities to emerging designers and manufacturing innovation, the event reflects the growing ambition to position Africa's fashion industry as a globally competitive force while supporting local production, investment and job creation.

Event details

Dates: 14–16 July 2026

Venue: Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC 2)

Register online.

More information is available on the website.

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