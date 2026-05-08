Nigeria and India have intensified efforts to revive Nigeria’s struggling textile industry through technology transfer, investment partnerships, skills development, and deeper bilateral trade cooperation.

Speaking on Thursday at the Textile Meet/B2B Nigeria–India engagement held at the Indian High Commission in Abuja, the Indian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Abhishek Singh, said both countries possessed complementary strengths capable of transforming the textile sector into a flagship area of economic cooperation.

Singh noted that despite longstanding economic ties between both countries, textile trade remained below its full potential, stressing that India was ready to support Nigeria’s textile revival agenda through investments across the value chain.

“Nigeria’s textile revival programme offers opportunities for Indian firms to establish ginning, spinning and processing facilities in Nigeria’s cotton belts such as Katsina and Zamfara,” he said.

According to him, India could also provide “technology and skill transfer with regard to modern looms, digital printing and dyeing technology,” while Indian machinery manufacturers could supply equipment backed by training and buy-back arrangements.

The envoy disclosed that India exported textiles and apparel worth 37.75 billion dollars in 2024–25, supplying more than 200 global markets and accounting for 4.1 per cent of global textile trade.

He explained that Indian exports to Nigeria currently include cotton fabrics, polyester-viscose blends, carpets, traditional wear fabrics, affordable garments, and textile machinery.

Singh, however, observed that Indian textile products still faced limited access to Nigeria’s market due to import restrictions, high logistics costs, forex shortages, and competition from cheaper Asian suppliers.

“Statistics show that Nigeria’s total textile export in 2024 was at 25.69 million dollars, of which India’s share is merely five per cent,” he said.

The High Commissioner said India was also interested in collaborating with Nigeria’s fashion industry, which he valued at over 4.7 billion dollars.

“Lagos Fashion Week and Arise Fashion Week have placed Nigerian designers on the global map. Consumer demand is huge and rising. Yet domestic production lags,” he stated.

He added that India was exploring possible collaboration between India’s National Institute of Fashion Technology and the Nigerian Fashion Institute in Lagos.

Singh further announced the launch of the India-Nigeria Bi-Monthly Trade Webinar Series in partnership with the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), aimed at directly connecting exporters and importers in both countries.

He also disclosed that the Indian government annually offers 250 fully-funded training slots under its Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation programme, including textile-related courses covering airfare, accommodation, and visas.

In his remarks, President of the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Emeka Obegolu, represented by the Director-General of ACCI, Agabaidu Jideani, described the textile industry as one of Nigeria’s most promising but underutilised sectors.

“The textile sector was once a cornerstone of Nigeria’s industrial economy, providing jobs, supporting livelihoods and contributing significantly to GDP,” he said.

According to him, textiles represented “far more than fabric,” describing the industry as a source of jobs, innovation, cultural identity, and economic transformation.

He said ACCI remained committed to reviving Nigeria’s textile value chain from cotton production to finished garments, while also promoting “Made-in-Nigeria” fabrics, including Ankara, Adire, and Aso-oke.

Obegolu said India’s expertise in textile machinery and manufacturing technology offered Nigeria a pathway to bridge gaps in industrial technology, facilitate capacity building, and expand export access.

“We must move from dialogue to action, building concrete partnerships that will deliver measurable outcomes,” he added.

Also speaking, President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Jani Ibrahim, said Nigeria’s textile crisis demanded urgent intervention as rising imports continued to weaken domestic production.

Citing trade figures, Ibrahim said Nigeria imported textile products worth about ₦1.06 trillion in 2025, compared to ₦726.18 billion in 2024 and ₦377.47 billion in 2023.

“This is not a mere trade statistic; it is an urgent call to rebuild productive capacity,” he said.

“Nigeria does not need a ceremonial partnership. We need a production partnership.”

Copyright © 2026 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

