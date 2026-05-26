After 15 years of connecting South African consumers with millions of products, Takealot has established itself as the definitive voice on South African eCommerce behaviour.

Released in conjunction with Takealot's 15th birthday celebrations, the e-commerce platform draws on data from over 5 million shoppers and hundreds of millions of customer interactions to paint the most comprehensive picture of how South Africans shop online.

"Fifteen years ago, we set out to make online shopping accessible to every South African. Today, with millions of people browsing our platform annually, we don't just serve the South African shopper, we understand them better than anyone," said Karla Levick, chief marketing officer at Takealot.

"These insights are our way of sharing that understanding with the nation, and our 'Thanksalot Sale’ is our way of saying thank you to the millions of customers, thousands of sellers, our dedicated employees, and every partner who has been part of this 15-year journey."

The scale of South African e-commerce: By the numbers

Takealot's platform has become one of the nation's largest window into shopper intent and behaviour.

Here are some of the highlights from the past year:



- Over 5 million shoppers



- Over 1 billion product searches



- 174+ million kilometres delivered in the past year, equivalent to 22,730 laps around Mzani’s border!



- 1.1 million orders collected from just the top five Takealot Pickup Points alone



- 88 million wishlists and growing

"These aren't just metrics, they're millions of individual decisions that, when aggregated, tell us the story of a nation's needs, wants, and aspirations," Levick added.

"From the products people search for to the time of day they shop, every data point helps us serve South Africans better."

Shopper behaviour insights: What the data reveals

With millions of product searches conducted over the past year, the data reveals what's top of mind for South African consumers.

The top 10 search terms paint a compelling picture of the nation's shopping priorities:



- iPhone – Leading the pack, demonstrating South Africa's appetite for premium technology (15 million+)



- Baby - Baby items take second place, ranging from nappies to toys (8.5 million)



- Laptop – Technology for work and education continues to be a priority. TV – Home entertainment remains a key category (5m+)



- Smart TV - (5 million) - Proving South Africans' appetite for connected entertainment and streaming-first households



- Samsung Phones - Reflecting South Africa's strong loyalty to the Android ecosystem (5 million)



- Hairdryer - Highlighting the growing demand for at-home beauty and personal care appliances (4.5 million)



- Airfryer special deals – South Africans actively seek value on trending appliances (4 million)



- Coffee table - (3.5 million) - Evidence of South African consumers' continued investment in living spaces



- Lego – Reflecting strong demand for quality toys and collectables (3.5 million)



- Fridges - (3 million) - Evidence of South Africans’ growing need for convenient (and fast) nationwide delivery

The search data reveals several key insights: South Africans research extensively before purchasing (the inclusion of "special deals" in searches shows price-conscious behaviour), they prioritise both essential and aspirational products, and home improvement categories-from appliances to furniture-dominate consumer intent.

The clock never stops: 24/7 shopping patterns

Takealot's analysis of round-the-clock shopping reveals distinct patterns across South Africa's provinces.

Gauteng dominates midnight shopping, followed by the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

In the early morning hours (2-4 AM), digital products-particularly mobile airtime and vouchers-lead purchases, reflecting South Africans' need for instant connectivity at all hours.

Provincial shopping personalities emerge

Geographic analysis reveals distinct regional preferences.

Gauteng shoppers lead in wellness and personal care categories. KwaZulu-Natal shows a strong preference for home comfort categories, including small appliances, audio accessories, and snack foods. Limpopo demonstrates a higher-than-average interest in large appliances, entertainment technology, including large-screen televisions, and outdoor recreation equipment.

Collection vs. Delivery: A divided nation

South Africa's diverse socioeconomic landscape is reflected in fulfilment preferences.

Takealot's nationwide network of Pickup Points processed over one million orders at the top five locations alone, with Richmond Park (Cape Town) leading and Midrand's N1 Bridge location handling the second largest volume of collect orders.

Suburban areas show distinct splits: affluent neighbourhoods favour doorstep delivery, while other communities prefer the flexibility and cost-effectiveness of collection points.

The Wishlist-to-Purchase Gap

Analysis of millions of wishlisted items versus actual purchases reveals the gap between aspiration and acquisition - a powerful indicator of price sensitivity and consideration periods for different product categories.

Categories driving South Africa e-commerce

Rather than highlighting individual products, Takealot's data reveals category-level trends:



- Consumer Electronics: Smartphones, television sets, laptops, streaming devices, and audio accessories show sustained demand across all provinces, with premium technology products commanding the highest search interest



- Home Appliances: Kitchen appliances, including air fryers, climate control solutions, refrigerators, and washing machines, consistently rank among the top searches and purchases



- Home & Living: Furniture categories, including coffee tables, bedroom furniture, and living room essentials, show significant search and purchase volume, reflecting South Africa's home improvement focus



- Toys & Collectables: High-value toy brands demonstrate strong search interest, indicating investment in quality children's products



- Beauty, Health & Wellness: Supplements, personal care products, and wellness items demonstrate strong growth, particularly in the Western Cape



- Digital Products: Airtime, vouchers, and prepaid services represent a uniquely South African category, with strong overnight demand



- Baby & Household Essentials: Staples like household toilet paper, nappies and pet food demonstrate the platform's role in routine purchasing

From insight to action: Supporting 12,000+ local businesses

Takealot's scale doesn't just benefit shoppers; it creates a marketplace for over 12,000 local businesses and entrepreneurs to reach customers nationwide. The platform's seller network, combined with logistics support from more than 15,000 drivers, creates an ecosystem that moves the South African economy forward.

Understanding South Africa, one search at a time

With millions of shoppers, searches, and data from every corner of South Africa, Takealot has become more than a shopping platform - it's a mirror reflecting the needs, priorities, and aspirations of an entire nation.

"We're not just celebrating 15 years in business - we're celebrating 15 years of understanding South Africans," Levick said. "Every data point represents a person making a decision about their life, their home, their family. That's a responsibility we don't take lightly.”

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