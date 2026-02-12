LAGOS - Africa-focused e-commerce retailer Jumia Technologies expects to break even in the last quarter of ​2026 and ⁠deliver its first full-year profit next year as it ‌accelerates growth after years of restructuring, its CEO said on Wednesday.

Jumia, which will ​operate in eight markets after exiting Algeria this month, has dropped everyday ​grocery items ​and food delivery and cut headcount in recent years to reduce costs.

Francis Dufay said Jumia narrowed its full-year ⁠loss to $60.1 million in 2025 from $97.6 million in 2024, putting the company on track to reach breakeven on an adjusted core earnings (EBITDA) basis and positive cash flow by the end ​of this ‌year.

He said ⁠the company had ⁠benefited from a more stable economic environment in its markets, including Nigeria, ​where inflation has been easing from record ‌highs and the currency has remained stable ⁠since the start of last year.

"The growth rate of the company has been accelerating, we are really scaling, we grew 35% in dollars year-on-year in the last quarter," said Dufay.

He said Jumia's more efficient logistics and distribution network had strengthened its ability to withstand competition from Chinese e-commerce players including Temu and Shein, which have been expanding in Africa.

Dufay said ‌Jumia had expanded its sourcing team in China, making ⁠the company more competitive on pricing.

Jumia's payment-on-delivery ​service also remains a strong draw for customers, he said.

"People thought they would eat our lunch, but it's not a home run ​that everyone ‌expected. We can actually fight against those platforms ⁠in our markets," he ​said.