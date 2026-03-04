HARARE – Flocash, a leading global digital payment solutions provider, today proudly announces a strategic partnership with Quest Financial Services to launch a new, accessible prepaid Visa card in Zimbabwe. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in enhancing financial inclusion and providing secure, convenient digital payment solutions for consumers nationwide through an innovative Visa Card for travellers, professionals, students, freelancers, and SMEs who require seamless domestic and cross-border payment capabilities.

Under this partnership, Flocash leverages its robust and secure payments technology platform to manage card transactions, ensuring reliability and global acceptance. Quest Financial Services, a trusted name in Zimbabwe’s financial and remittances space, will directly sell the card and manage customer-facing services.

The new prepaid Visa card will empower Zimbabweans with a safe and efficient tool for everyday financial transactions. Key features and benefits include:

Nationwide Accessibility: Customers can easily purchase and reload the card with cash at any Quest Financial Services’ branch across Zimbabwe. They also have other in-app top-up options from local wallets and bank accounts.

Global Visa Acceptance: It can be used for purchases online and in-store at millions of merchants worldwide where Visa is accepted, including for secure online services and subscriptions.

Enhanced Security: As a prepaid solution, it helps users manage their budgets effectively and minimizes the risks associated with carrying cash. The card is protected by Visa’s advanced security features.

Financial Inclusion: It provides a viable electronic payment option for a broad spectrum of the population, including those who may not have ready access to traditional banking products.

High Transaction Limits: It supports payments for travel, tuition, business needs, and online transactions.

Real-Time Card Control via Mobile App – Clients can block/unblock the card, track activity, and receive instant alerts. Every transaction is clearly visible in the app, helping users track spending effortlessly.

Virtual Card Issuance: Clients can generate secure, single-use virtual Visa card numbers for safe online payments.“We are thrilled to partner with Quest Financial Services to bring this innovative prepaid solution to Zimbabwe,” said Sirak Mussie, a managing director at Flocash. “Our mission is to enable digital commerce and financial access in growth markets.By combining Flocash’s advanced payments technology with Quest’s local network and trust, we are delivering a powerful tool that meets the digital payment needs of Zimbabwean consumers.” “With this card, Zimbabweans can now enjoy higher limits, full control via mobile app, multiple top-up channels, and added security through virtual cards, empowering them to transact with confidence both locally and internationally,” he added. James Msipa, the managing director at Quest Financial Services, said, “This partnership with Flocash aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing practical and innovative financial services to Zimbabweans. The launch of this Quest Prepaid Visa Card offers our customers unprecedented convenience and security, allowing them to participate fully in both the local and global digital economy. It offers high transaction limits, seamless multi-channel loading, and advanced digital controls that simplify financial management for our customers. We are excited to roll this out through our branches nationwide.” The new prepaid Visa cards will be available for purchase at all Quest Financial Services branches starting 4 March, 2026.

