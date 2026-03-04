PHOTO
NAIROBI - Kenya has launched a tender for the construction of a new airport adjacent to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi, the country's transport minister said.
* In November 2024, Kenya President William Ruto ordered the cancellation of a procurement process that had been set to grant control of JKIA to India's Adani Group, following the indictment of its founder, Gautam Adani, in the United States.
* Under the proposed deal worth nearly $2 billion, the Adani Group was to add a second runway at JKIA and upgrade the passenger terminal in exchange for a 30-year lease.
* Roads and Transport Minister Davis Chirchir said in a statement late on Tuesday that airports operator Kenya Airports Authority issued a tender to build a new airport next to JKIA, and to upgrade the existing airport's facilities.
* Kenya's government has previously stated that JKIA is operating beyond capacity and requires modernisation, but emphasised that the airport was not for sale.
* As of 2025, JKIA handled roughly 9 million passengers, above its design capacity of 7.5 million passengers annually, Chirchir said.
* The tender is for the construction of a new passenger terminal to handle 10 million passengers annually and develop new taxiways, among other things.
* Neighbouring Ethiopia is also constructing a new airport, which officials say will be Africa's biggest upon completion in 2030.