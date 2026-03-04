FUJAIRAH - Fujairah International Airport, in partnership with SalamAir of the Sultanate of Oman, has announced the operation of a series of charter flights as part of humanitarian efforts to support travellers wishing to return to their home countries amid current regional challenges.

These special charter flights are scheduled to operate via Muscat on 4th and 5th March 2026, linking the Emirate of Fujairah with five major international destinations: Calicut, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Istanbul and Karachi.

Bookings can be made directly through SalamAir’s official website or via authorised travel agents.

The partnership reflects Fujairah International Airport’s ongoing commitment to supporting humanitarian travel needs and ensuring safe and seamless services for passengers during critical periods.

The airport has worked closely with its airline partners, ground handling teams and relevant authorities to ensure smooth operations and provide the highest levels of care for passengers throughout the repatriation travel process.

Fujairah International Airport continues to coordinate with various partners and stakeholders to monitor travel requirements and respond swiftly to any developments, reinforcing its position as a reliable and resilient aviation hub in the United Arab Emirates.