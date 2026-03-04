Chapman Freeborn, a leading private air passenger and cargo charter services company, has announced that it maintains an active global crisis response framework and has been arranging emergency charters amid the ongoing geopolitical instability in the Middle East.

These encompass emergency passenger and cargo charter flights, including evacuation missions, amid the disruption to global aviation routes.

According to flight tracking data from Flightradar24, more than 2,000 flights to and from major Gulf airports have been cancelled, reflecting the scale of operational disruption across the region.

A part of Dublin-based Avia Solutions Group, the world’s largest ACMI (Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance, and Insurance) provider, Chapman Freeborn operates a fleet of 145 aircraft worldwide.

With more than 50 years of experience and extensive global coverage, the Ireland-based group provides private air passenger and cargo charter services for major corporations, governments, NGOs, relief agencies, and high net-worth individuals.

In response to the current situation, Chapman Freeborn is working in collaboration with government ministries and authorities across multiple countries to deliver critical air support. Some of its operations include:

• Emergency passenger and cargo charter flights, including evacuation missions

• Time-critical cargo movements through bespoke charter solutions

• Strategic routing and operational co-ordination across disrupted air corridors

• Rapid-deployment charter options to maintain global continuity for our clients

"During periods of geopolitical uncertainty, speed, flexibility and reliable operational planning are critical for our clients," remarked Saska Gerasimova, the Group Chief Executive Officer at Chapman Freeborn.

The company works closely with airlines, civil aviation authorities, governments, and humanitarian organisations to ensure every mission is carefully co-ordinated and every aircraft deployed with precision.

"Our global teams remain ready to support airlines, cargo operators, and governments with safe, compliant, and responsive charter solutions as conditions continue to evolve, with a constant focus on protecting lives and safeguarding operations," he stated.

With airspace restrictions shifting hour by hour, Chapman Freeborn’s global flight support and charter teams are operating 24/7 to provide clarity, safe routing, and uninterrupted operational continuity, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

