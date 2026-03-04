Muscat – The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has announced the immediate suspension of all operating permits for unmanned aircraft (drones) and other aerial activities across Oman until further notice.

In a circular issued on Tuesday, the authority said the decision covers all drone operations, whether for governmental, commercial or recreational purposes. The suspension also applies to paragliding, paramotors, other aerial sports aircraft, and any aviation-related sports activities or events.

The CAA stated that the decision takes effect from the date of issuance and will remain in force until further notice. During the suspension period, the operation or flight of any of the specified activities within Omani airspace is strictly prohibited. No new permits will be issued throughout the duration of the decision.

The authority said the measure forms part of temporary precautionary steps aimed at enhancing safety levels and regulating the use of airspace in line with the highest aviation safety standards.

It added that the situation will be reviewed on a continuous basis, with appropriate decisions to be taken in accordance with developments.

The CAA underscored the importance of adhering to the circular’s provisions and called on all concerned parties to cooperate in ensuring the highest standards of security and safety in the sultanate’s airspace.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

