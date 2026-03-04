The UAE maintains strategic reserves of essential goods sufficient to cover market needs for a period ranging between four and six months, Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, said.

Speaking at a media briefing to present the latest developments and provide updates on the current regional situation, Al Marri said import flows continue under approved plans without disruption, supported by diversified trade partnerships and alternative sourcing mechanisms, a WAM news agency report said.

The ministry conducts daily monitoring of stock levels at suppliers and major retail centres and maintains real time price oversight through a specialised digital platform connected to 627 major outlets across the country.

In addition, 420 inspection visits are being conducted during Ramadan to ensure compliance and prevent unjustified price increases, he said.

Al Marri called on businesses to uphold their social responsibility and urged consumers to adopt responsible purchasing practices. Bin Touq invited the public to report violations through the consumer protection hotline 8001222.

