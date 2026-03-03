ABU DHABI: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs categorically rejects the false and misleading claims published by Bloomberg regarding the United Arab Emirates’ advanced defensive capabilities.

These assertions are unfounded and misrepresent the UAE’s high level of preparedness, technological sophistication, and operational readiness. The Ministry underscores the importance of responsible journalism and the need to verify information with official sources before publishing inaccurate reports.

The UAE possesses diverse, integrated, and multi-layered air defense systems capable of countering a full spectrum of aerial threats with high efficiency. These long-, medium-, and short-range systems provide comprehensive protection of the nation’s airspace.

The UAE also maintains a robust strategic stockpile of munitions, ensuring sustained interception and response capabilities over extended periods, while preserving full operational readiness to safeguard national security and sovereignty.

The Ministry reaffirms that the UAE’s advanced defense capabilities, institutional readiness, and integrated national security framework remain steadfast and uncompromised. The safety and security of its citizens, residents, and visitors will always remain an absolute priority.