Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways flight operations remain temporarily suspended due to the closure of Qatari airspace.

The airlines said that it will resume operations once the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority announces the safe reopening of Qatari airspace.

It added that further update will be provided on March 6, by 9am Doha time (06:00 UTC).

It also advised passengers to monitor the latest flight information via its website or the Qatar Airways mobile app.

It advised passengers currently in Doha, or for those looking for booking assistance to visit its travel alerts page while ensuring all contact information are up to date for easy reach when necessary

