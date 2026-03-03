India's budget airline, Air India Express, will resume flight operations to and from Muscat from March 3, 2026.

Meanwhile, its flights to and from Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates will remain suspended until 11.59 pm on March 3. Passengers have been advised to check their flight status and ensure their contact details are updated in their PNR for the latest notifications.

Air India Express operates to Delhi, Kannur, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mangaluru, Mumbai, Thiruchirapalli, and Thiruvananthapuram from Muscat. It also operates to Kozhikode from Salalah.

At the same time, IndiGo has not announced the resumption of flights to/from Muscat on March 3

Customers whose bookings are impacted may opt for alternate flight options or claim a full refund, IndiGo said.

The Sultanate of Oman is among the least affected by flight cancellations, according to Cirium, the aviation analytics company, and the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) of Oman did not close Omani airspace, unlike other major GCC airports.

In light of the current developments affecting countries in the region, Oman Airports has urged passengers to contact their respective airlines directly before proceeding to the airport to verify the latest updates on their flights and avoid potential delays or schedule changes.

Oman Air and SalamAir have said that their flights to India will operate as scheduled.

As of Monday, the Middle East saw widespread cancellations of scheduled flight arrivals - 74.44% in the UAE, Qatar 81.68%, Jordan 47.42%, Bahrain 96.67%, Saudi Arabia 13.97%, and Oman 22.64%.

