MUSCAT: Muscat Stock Exchange has ushered in a new phase in market development with the listing of the Oman Gateway Fund, the Sultanate of Oman’s first exchange-traded mutual fund that combines open-ended fund features with real-time trading flexibility.

Launched under the auspices of Abdullah bin Salim al Salmi, Chief Executive Officer of the Financial Services Authority, the fund offers a diversified, professionally managed vehicle for both local and international investors seeking exposure to listed equities. Units are traded during official market hours using the same mechanisms as shares, with pricing based on net asset value and structured governance standards.

Haitham bin Salim al Salmi, CEO of Muscat Stock Exchange, said the listing represents a strategic step in deepening liquidity, improving pricing efficiency and broadening the investor base. He added that such instruments enhance the exchange’s competitiveness and reinforce its position within the national financial system.

The fund is owned and managed by United Securities, whose initial public offering attracted subscriptions exceeding RO 26.5 million, marking the largest capital raise for a mutual fund in Oman’s history. Chief Executive Officer Mustafa Ahmed Salman said the strong institutional and retail response reflected growing confidence in the depth and transparency of the capital market.

The exchange has witnessed sustained growth in trading values and volumes over the past year, supported by enhanced governance and active market-making. Continued reforms and improved liquidity are expected to strengthen prospects for inclusion in emerging market indices, potentially unlocking new capital inflows.

