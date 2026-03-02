Arab Finance: Boursa Kuwait will resume trading sessions on Monday, March 2nd, 2026, after the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) issued the relevant decision and the exchange confirmed full operational readiness, as per a statement.

The bourse said all technical and regulatory requirements had been met to ensure the orderly functioning of the market in line with approved regulatory frameworks.

“Resuming trading sessions from tomorrow, Monday, March 2nd, 2026, follows the full verification of stability and the fulfillment of all technical and regulatory requirements, ensuring a fair and transparent trading environment that safeguards orderly market operations and equal opportunities for all participants,” Boursa Kuwait Chairman Bader Nasser AlKharafi said.

AlKharafi said the recent period had demonstrated the strength and efficiency of the exchange’s technical and operational infrastructure, noting that business continuity and crisis management plans were activated in line with international best practices.

He added that these measures ensured the protection of investors and their financial positions and underscored the exchange’s readiness to address exceptional circumstances with professionalism and responsibility.

Boursa Kuwait confirmed that all technical systems and trading platforms are operating efficiently and that business continuity and crisis management plans were implemented in accordance with global standards.