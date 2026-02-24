Gulf markets reversed early trends by the closing bell on Tuesday, as investors adopted a cautious stance in a volatile ​session ahead of ⁠a third round of US-Iran nuclear talks scheduled for Thursday.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index retreated ‌0.7% after a modest recovery in the prior session, as the kingdom's budget deficit widened quarter-on-quarter due to higher expenditures.

Losses were broad-based, ​with Saudi Telecom Company down 2.1% and Saudi Aramco shedding 0.5%. Reuters reported, citing trade sources, that energy giant Aramco has sold ​several ​shipments of ultra-light crude oil from its $100 billion Jafurah gas plant to U.S. majors and an Indian refiner, ahead of its first export later this month. The market is well-positioned to build ⁠on its strong fundamentals as external pressures ease, said Antoine Nadaf, Country Manager at Givtrade.

In Dubai, the main stock index declined 0.6%, following a nearly 2% surge in the prior session. Weighed down by banking stocks, Emirates NBD Bank saw its sharpest one-day drop in nearly three months, tumbling over 4%, while Dubai Islamic ​Bank retreated 1.6%.

Abu ‌Dhabi's stock index ⁠ended flat, holding its ⁠ground after rebounding in the prior session from a two-day sell-off at record highs. ADNOC Gas edged down 0.3%, ​while Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank gained 0.3%, continuing Monday's advance.

Nadaf noted that Abu Dhabi ‌market retains upside potential, backed by robust fourth-quarter results and solid ⁠economic projections, though oil price volatility remains a key watchpoint.

Oil prices, a key catalyst to gulf markets, hovered near seven-month highs, with traders assessing risks to supply from any military escalation as another round of U.S.-Iran nuclear talks loomed.

Qatar's stock index added 0.1%, driven by banking shares. Qatar National Bank, the region's largest lender, gained 0.5%, extending momentum from its best daily performance since mid-October in the previous session.

U.S.-based private credit investment firm 5C Investment Partners announced a strategic partnership with the Qatar Investment Authority to expand its direct lending platform.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index slipped 0.9% with a sell-off led by ‌banking stocks. Commercial International Bank, the country's largest private lender, fell 1.3%. Talaat Moustafa ⁠Group declined 1.6%, reversing gains from the previous session, after the real ​estate developer reported a 43% rise in full-year profits on Monday and secured a promotion to the mid cap segment of the FTSE Russell Global Equity Index Series.

The International Monetary Fund said its board would meet on February ​25 to review ‌Egypt's Extended Fund Facility programme, a move that could unlock $2.3 billion in disbursements.

Saudi Arabia retreated 0.7% ⁠to 10,906

Abu Dhabi was flat at 10,638

Dubai shed 0.6% to 6,669

Qatar added 0.1% to ​11,290

Egypt dipped 0.9% to 50,390

Bahrain rose 0.1% to 2,059

Oman climbed 1.6% to 7,292

Kuwait slipped 0.9% to 9,156

(Reporting by Amna Mariyam; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)