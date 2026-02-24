Export Development Bank of Egypt (EBank) recorded a 16% year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profit after tax in 2025, according to the financial statements.

Net profits amounted to EGP 6.053 billion at the end of December 2025, up from EGP 5.219 billion in 2024.

Net interest income climbed by 14.1% to EGP 9.914 billion last year from EGP 8.689 billion in the January-December 2024 period.

Total customer deposits reached EGP 143.283 billion in 2025, an annual rise of 4.6% from EGP 136.995 billion.

In the first half (H1) of 2025, EBank’s consolidated net profits attributable to the shareholders hiked by 11.34% YoY to EGP 2.643 billion from EGP 2.374 billion.

