Naeem Real Estate Holding Group generated consolidated net profits attributable to shareholders of EGP 92.106 million in 2025, down by 31.28% from EGP 134.047 million in 2024, the financial results showed.

The group, previously known as REACAP Financial Investments, achieved lower total operating revenues at EGP 147.866 million last year, compared to EGP 218.011 million in 2024.

As for the standalone results, the net profits retreated to EGP 30.090 million at the end of December 2025 from EGP 64.959 million a year earlier.

Non-consolidated earnings per share (EPS) hit EGP 0.236 in 2025, down year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 0.509.

