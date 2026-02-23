Dubai real estate developer Omniyat Holdings, rated BB- by S&P and BB- by Fitch (both with a stable outlook), has mandated a dollar-denominated five-year Regulation S benchmark sukuk.

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Citi, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank, JP Morgan, Mashreq and Standard Chartered Bank have been mandated as joint global coordinators, alongside Ajman Bank, Arab African International Bank, Arab Bank, Bank of Sharjah, RAKBANK and Sharjah Islamic Bank as joint lead managers and joint bookrunners.

A series of fixed income investor calls will commence Monday, 23 February 2026.

The senior unsecured sukuk certificates have an expected rating of BB- by S&P and BB- by Fitch and will come under Ominyat’s $2 billion Trust Certificate Issuance Programme.

The sukuk will list on the London Stock Exchange ISM and Nasdaq Dubai.

FCA/ICMA stabilisation rules apply.

The real estate developer raised $900 million in 2025 through two separate sukuk offerings.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

bindu.rai@lseg.com