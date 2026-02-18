Bahrain - The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) has increased its ownership in Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB) to 80.21 per cent, underscoring its continued commitment to BisB and growth in the Islamic banking sector.

The announcement reflects NBB Group’s confidence in BisB’s financial performance, institutional strength, and future potential. The increased ownership will further enable closer strategic alignment between the two institutions, making way for greater operational coordination, enhanced collaboration, and long-term value creation.

NBB remains focused on supporting BisB’s sustained performance while preserving its distinct identity and the trust it has built with its customers and stakeholders over the years.

