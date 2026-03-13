​U.S. President ⁠Donald Trump said he was looking ‌at loosening shipping rules under the Jones ​Act, telling Fox News in an interview ​that aired ​on Friday that he would take a look at it but ⁠giving no other details.

"We'll take a look, we'll take a look at everything, and it's all ​going ‌to work ⁠out," Trump ⁠said in an interview with Fox News Radio's "The ​Brian Kilmeade Show" ‌taped on Thursday ⁠night.

Trump discussed military plans throughout the roughly 45-minute interview, saying the U.S. military was not yet targeting Iran's infrastructure or its uranium stocks.

Asked about any U.S. plans to take Iran's Kharg Island export ‌hub, Trump said it was not ⁠high on the list ​but that he could change his mind.

(Reporting by Ryan Patrick Jones ​and Daphne ‌Psaledakis; writing by Susan Heavey; ⁠Editing by ​Caitlin Webber and Scott Malone)