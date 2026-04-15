Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, said that the UAE, guided by its wise leadership, has consolidated its position as a leading and resilient global model in managing and developing the tourism sector by offering an exceptional experience built on proactiveness, high readiness and rapid response to crises.

He said the UAE has demonstrated its ability to safeguard tourism gains, ensure the sustainability of this vital sector, and enhance its competitiveness.

His remarks came during the second meeting of the Emirates Tourism Council 2026, held in Ras Al Khaimah under his chairmanship and attended by heads and directors-general of local tourism authorities. The meeting discussed new action plans aimed at accelerating the recovery of the tourism sector and boosting its growth and sustainability in the UAE amid current regional conditions and their impact on travel and tourism.

Bin Touq highlighted the strong performance of the UAE’s tourism sector in 2025, noting that hotel establishments recorded approximately 32.34 million guests, the highest annual figure in the country’s tourism history, compared to 30.75 million guests in 2024, marking a growth of 5.2 %.

Total hotel nights exceeded 110.62 million, up from 104.45 million in the previous year, reflecting a growth rate of around 5.9 %.

He added that hotel revenues across the UAE increased by 9.7 % to approximately AED49.21 billion in 2025 compared to 2024, with hotel occupancy reaching 79.3 %. The number of hotel rooms stood at 217,000 by the end of 2025.

Bin Touq noted that these positive indicators highlight the importance of the tourism sector in supporting the national economy and strengthening its competitive position regionally and globally, serving as a strong incentive to continue national efforts to drive sustainable tourism growth.

The council also reviewed the efforts undertaken by the Ministry of Economy and Tourism and local tourism development departments since the onset of the current crisis. These efforts have contributed to enhancing visitor safety, ensuring a seamless experience across the country, and providing diverse accommodation options alongside integrated logistical support services.

The initiatives also included strengthening institutional coordination among relevant entities to ensure a swift and effective response to any emerging developments affecting the tourism sector.