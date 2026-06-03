National Finance, a leading finance and leasing company in Oman, has signed a strategic memorandum of understanding (MoU) with AB Energy to advance sustainable financing solutions.

As part of the partnership, National Finance will extend strategic support to AB Energy to facilitate the expansion of its business operations, reflecting a shared commitment to accelerating the adoption of renewable energy technologies across the nation.

In addition, the company will offer exclusive rates on sustainability-linked Consumer Durables Financing to AB Energy’s clientele, enhancing access to financing solutions that enable sustainable growth and environmentally conscious investments.

The agreement was formalised by Ahmed Al Mawali, Head of Retail & SME at National Finance, and Abdullah Al Saidi, Founder & CEO of AB Energy, during the Oman Sustainability Week 2026.

This partnership underscores the company’s continued commitment to advancing sustainable financing solutions while supporting environmentally responsible enterprises and innovative clean energy initiatives that contribute to the nation’s long-term sustainable development goals, said a statement.

This strategic collaboration further reflects National Finance’s steadfast commitment to advancing the nation’s sustainability agenda by improving access to responsible financing solutions that drive meaningful impact, innovation, and long-term progress.

Tariq Sulaiman Al Farsi, Chief Executive Officer at National Finance, stated: “Sustainability remains a fundamental pillar of our long-term strategy and financing approach, as we recognize its vital role in shaping a prosperous and resilient future for the nation. Our collaboration with AB Energy reflects our commitment to supporting forward-looking enterprises that are advancing innovation in renewable energy and contributing to the Sultanate of Oman’s broader sustainable development ambitions. Through this partnership, we aim to empower businesses and individuals with accessible financing solutions that accelerate the transition toward cleaner, more efficient, and sustainable energy practices.”

AB Energy is a pioneering Omani technology provider in the renewable energy sector, with a strong focus on delivering advanced clean energy systems, thermal energy storage solutions, renewable energy projects, and AI-powered monitoring technologies designed to enhance efficiency, reliability, and sustainability.

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