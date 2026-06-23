Muscat: Dhofar Governorate has highlighted the Arabica coffee cultivation project in the mountains of Dhofar, saying it opens promising investment prospects for farmers in the governorate.

The project, titled “Arabica coffee cultivation in the mountains of Dhofar,” is being implemented over four years from September 1, 2024, to August 30, 2028, at a total cost of RO93,000.

It is being carried out in Salalah, Taqah and Mirbat by the Directorate General of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources in Dhofar Governorate.

The project aims to revive Arabica coffee cultivation in the mountains of Dhofar, which have a moderate climate and a suitable environment for the growth of the crop.

It also seeks to create a new economic activity in mountainous areas, enhance family income, support community development and achieve sustainable development.

The initiative is expected to open promising investment opportunities in the production and marketing of Omani coffee.

According to the project details, the first phase targets 30 farmers and is currently being implemented in June 2026, with 750 seedlings planted and 100 per cent completion.

The second phase targets 20 farmers and was implemented in October 2025, with 2,000 seedlings planted and 90 per cent completion.

The third phase will target 20 farmers and is expected to be implemented in October 2026, with plans to plant 2,000 seedlings.

The project is funded by the Agricultural and Fisheries Development Fund.

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