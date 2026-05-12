Muscat – Majlis A’Shura has urged wide-ranging reforms, tighter oversight and stronger support for producers in the agriculture, fisheries and water resources sectors.

In a session held on Monday in the presence of H E Dr Saud bin Hamoud al Habsi, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, members raised concerns over food security, water sustainability, climate pressures and market regulation, calling for faster implementation of projects aligned with Oman Vision 2040.

Several members stressed the need to review agricultural tariffs and services, noting that small farm owners continue to face complex and costly procedures unsuited to their scale of operations. They also called for greater support for local crops, expansion of lemon cultivation and action to address diseases affecting mango and quince trees through improved protection programmes.

The shura urged reinstatement of agricultural subsidies previously granted to farmers, stating that suspension of these has weakened small-scale production and affected local output.

Land regulation issues were also discussed following the transfer of responsibilities to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning. Members said delays in land surveys and electricity connections have created difficulties for applicants and staff, and called for a more efficient administrative mechanism.

On water security, members proposed establishing a clear risk insurance framework for the agriculture, fisheries and water sectors. They also sought a reassessment of allocations for dam projects estimated at around RO300mn, noting that delays under successive Five-Year Plans have affected flood protection and water storage despite increasingly severe weather events.

In the livestock sector, members highlighted rising feed prices and weak market controls. They called for direct ministry oversight in allocating land designated for livestock activities and demanded measures to support breeders.

Members also examined options to invest in or lease agricultural land abroad to secure fodder, meat and essential commodities at competitive prices as part of long-term food security planning.

Fisheries were also in focus. Members raised concerns over illegal subletting of fishing vessels and overfishing, warning that such practices threaten fish stocks and domestic supply. They also proposed removing the requirement for artisanal fishing vessels to register commercially, saying it imposes regulatory burdens on traditional fishermen.

The shura further discussed the use of treated wastewater to cultivate fodder and grass to reduce imports and enhance domestic production.