Muscat – As part of its ongoing efforts to empower entrepreneurs and promote investment in the agricultural sector, Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) has announced an initiative called the Model Farms Management Programme.

The programme targets farm owners and aspiring entrepreneurs seeking to develop their agricultural ventures or enter the sector based on modern and sustainable practices.

The programme aligns with national priorities to strengthen food security and enhance local production efficiency by equipping participants with practical knowledge and advanced farm management techniques, thereby creating added value for the agricultural sector.

It focuses on key areas including improving agricultural productivity through modern technologies, enhancing resource efficiency via optimal use of water, energy and fertilisers, reducing agricultural waste, and encouraging investment in sustainable projects.

The programme will be implemented across several governorates and will be held at OCCI branch buildings in each location, beginning in South Batinah from May 31 to June 4, followed by South Sharqiyah from June 7 to 11, and Dhofar from June 14 to 18.

Training sessions will be held daily from 8am to 1.30pm, offering participants an intensive programme that combines theoretical knowledge with practical application.

In addition, the programme will feature hands-on workshops and field visits to successful modern farms, enabling participants to gain practical insights and adopt best practices in agricultural production. The programme will be delivered by a group of specialised experts in modern agriculture and resource management, ensuring high-quality training that reflects the latest global developments in the sector.

OCCI has invited interested participants to register through its official website, highlighting the importance of such initiatives in supporting entrepreneurs, enhancing the sustainability of Oman’s agricultural sector, and opening opportunities for youth to invest in economically viable agricultural activities.