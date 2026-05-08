AMMAN — Minister of Agriculture Saeb Khreisat and Russian Ambassador to Jordan Gleb Desyatnikov on Thursday discussed ways to enhance cooperation in the agricultural sector and develop partnership opportunities between the two countries.

Khreisat stressed the “strong” Jordanian-Russian relations and the importance of building on them to open broader prospects for agricultural cooperation, particularly in the fields of modern technology and agricultural innovation, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He also highlighted the importance of exchanging expertise and implementing training programmes to enhance the efficiency of ministry staff.

The Russian ambassador stressed his country’s commitment to boosting cooperation with Jordan and expanding partnership opportunities in the agricultural sector through knowledge and expertise transfer, encouraging joint investments, and increasing cooperation in the supply of meat and agricultural products in a manner that serves the interests of both nations.

Also on Thursday, Khreisat met with Czech Ambassador to Jordan Andrea Kucerova over ways to enhance cooperation in various agricultural fields, according to Petra.

Khreisat highlighted the “strong” ties between the two countries, stressing the importance of building on these relations to further develop cooperation in the agricultural sector and serve mutual interests.

He said that Jordan offers a favourable environment for agricultural investment, calling for expanded joint investment opportunities between the public and private sectors in both countries, particularly in the exchange of agricultural products and plant and livestock production inputs.

Kucerova expressed pride in the level of relations between the two countries, underscoring her country’s keenness to boost cooperation with Jordan, especially in the agricultural sector, through the exchange of expertise, technology transfer and encouragement of joint investments.

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