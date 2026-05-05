One of the immediate responses is the 150-day duty-free import window for essential food commodities, introduced to boost supply and stabilise prices. While acknowledging its potential benefits, Okuntimo cautioned that such measures must remain temporary and carefully managed to avoid undermining local producers.

Highlighting the importance of the National Livestock Master plan, Okuntimo described it as a critical step toward addressing inefficiencies in the livestock subsector.

He stressed the need to transition from open grazing to ranching systems, improve animal health services, and strengthen feed supply chains.

If properly executed, he said, the plan could boost local dairy and meat production, reduce import dependence, and mitigate farmer-herder conflicts.

Okuntimo also underscored the importance of expanding mechanisation through initiatives such as the lease-to-own agricultural equipment scheme. He noted that limited access to modern tools remains a major barrier to productivity among smallholder farmers.

He said, improving access to machinery would enhance efficiency, reduce post-harvest losses, and attract more young people into agriculture.

Despite the range of reforms, Okuntimo warned that poor implementation has historically undermined agricultural policies in Nigeria.

He identified weak institutional coordination, inadequate funding, and policy inconsistencies as recurring challenges that must be addressed to ensure success.

The expert called for stronger monitoring and evaluation systems, greater transparency, and improved collaboration between public and private sector stakeholders.

Okuntimo maintained that Nigeria’s agricultural sector holds vast potential, with opportunities in agro-processing, digital agriculture, climate-smart practices, and export-oriented production.

He noted that while current reforms are promising, their success will depend on sustained commitment and effective execution, stressing that only then can agriculture become a reliable driver of economic growth and food security.

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