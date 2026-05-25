The Nigerian Navy has frustrated renewed attempts by crude oil theft syndicates to re-establish a major illegal refining network in Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State, reinforcing ongoing efforts to deny economic saboteurs the ability to regenerate criminal infrastructure across the Niger Delta.

According to a statement made available to Defence Correspondents in Abuja by the Service Spokesperson, Navy Captain Abiodun Folorunsho, the operation was conducted by personnel of Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) PATHFINDER under Operation DELTA SENTINEL during sustained anti-crude oil theft patrols within the area.

The statement said about 260,000 litres of products suspected to be crude oil and about 405,000 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) were discovered, indicating a significant attempt to restore production capacity within the area.

According to the statement, “Acting on actionable intelligence, naval personnel advanced to identified locations around Egbema where criminal elements had reportedly resumed activities at illegal refining sites previously dismantled during earlier operations.

“Subsequent exploitation of the area confirmed the reactivation of three illegal refining sites supported by an extensive network of 13 dugout pits.

“Preliminary findings revealed that the operators continued to exploit crude oil sourced from an abandoned wellhead in the area, demonstrating the persistence of criminal networks in adapting dormant infrastructure for illicit activities.”

It further explained that beyond the volume of products recovered, the operation underscored the Nigerian Navy’s growing focus on preventing the regeneration of illegal refining ecosystems.

The statement added that intelligence indicated that, despite previous enforcement actions, criminal elements had repeatedly attempted to reoccupy the same locations, underscoring the strategic importance of sustained monitoring and rapid interdiction operations.

It pointed out that the illegal refining sites, dugout pits, and associated products were subsequently handled in accordance with established anti-crude oil theft procedures, effectively disrupting the renewed attempt to restore illegal refining activities within the area.

The statement reaffirmed that the Nigerian Navy remained committed to sustaining intelligence-led operations under Operation DELTA SENTINEL aimed at dismantling criminal networks, protecting critical national assets, and safeguarding the economic interests of the nation.

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