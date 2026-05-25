Finnfund has invested $15 million in a ​nature bond ⁠issued by African ‌bank Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, the Finnish investment ​company said on Monday.

The bond ​from Ecobank is ​aimed at mobilising up to $450 million to finance sustainable ⁠agriculture, biodiversity and water infrastructure across sub-Saharan Africa.

These debt-for-nature swaps aim to ​reduce ‌interest payments so governments ⁠can ⁠spend more on conservation, but the market ​has faced ‌a relative drought ⁠since U.S. President Donald Trump's return to power, with U.S. government support for them drying up.

In February, British fund management and insurance company Legal & General said it ‌was committing up to $1 billion over the ⁠next five years ​to become a cornerstone investor in a major wave ​of "debt-for-nature" ‌swaps in developing countries.