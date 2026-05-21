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JOHANNESBURG - The Republic of Congo issued an $850 million international bond maturing in 2036 with a 9.5% coupon, the government said on Wednesday, as it moved to buy back a shorter-dated bond and repay regional debt.
The new bond will be repaid in five equal annual instalments from 2032, the finance ministry said.
The proceeds will be used to buy back Congo's 9.875% international bond maturing in 2032 and repay regional market debt due in June and July 2026.
Congo had earlier said it would accept $563.99 million of the 2032 bond at $1,040 per $1,000 of principal, plus accrued interest, with settlement expected on May 26 and dependent on the closing of the new financing.
That would leave $11.7 million outstanding, low enough for Congo to exercise a "clean-up" call and redeem the rest in full. Congo's move comes amid ongoing discussions with the International Monetary Fund on a potential new support programme, due to what the Fund has described as the African nation's "fragile" economic situation. The fund has put Congo's public debt at more than 97% of gross domestic product.
The finance ministry said the deal would reduce refinancing needs by more than $230 million over the next five years and would not increase public debt levels. It said the order book for the 10-year bond exceeded $1.6 billion from almost 80 investors.
Initial guidance to investors had shown the yield in the 10.5% area.
Congo is rated CCC+ by Fitch and S&P Global and Caa2 by Moody's. Citigroup was sole bookrunner.