MUSCAT: In a first for the Sultanate, Oman has launched advanced artificial intelligence-powered autonomous asphalt paving technology as part of the Sultan Said bin Taimur Road Dualisation Project – Package Four, marking a significant milestone in the country’s road infrastructure development and the adoption of smart construction solutions.

The launch ceremony was held under the auspices of Dr Saeed bin Mohammed Al Saqri, in the presence of senior officials from the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology and representatives of Galfar Engineering and Contracting, the company executing the project.

The initiative marks the first implementation of AI-powered autonomous paving technology in Oman’s roads and infrastructure sector, aligning with the ministry’s strategy to adopt advanced technologies aimed at improving operational efficiency, enhancing quality and accelerating project delivery.

The smart paving equipment operates through advanced control systems supported by artificial intelligence and data analytics, enabling higher execution efficiency, improved paving quality and faster completion rates compared with conventional methods. The technology also enhances precision in asphalt layer thickness and level measurements while improving the durability and sustainability of road surfaces.

Officials said the self-operating paving technology offers multiple operational and technical advantages, including increased productivity, reduced execution defects, lower dependence on direct human intervention and improved occupational safety standards. It also supports the integration of advanced digital solutions into the construction sector, helping attract national talent.

Speaking at the event, Saeed bin Mohammed Al Saqri described the launch as an important step in advancing Oman’s road sector and construction automation, reflecting the Sultanate’s broader commitment to innovation in infrastructure development to support economic growth.

He said integrating such technological solutions would improve project quality and efficiency while enhancing workplace safety, in line with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040.

The Sultan Said bin Taimur Road Dualisation Project – Package Four is regarded as one of Oman’s key strategic infrastructure projects, aimed at strengthening the national road network, improving connectivity between governorates and enhancing traffic safety. Officials say the project will also support economic and tourism activity while helping build a modern transport network capable of meeting growing mobility demands in line with Oman Vision 2040.

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