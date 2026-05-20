Dhofar – Oman has reached a significant milestone in its infrastructure development with the introduction of autonomous artificial intelligence (AI) powered asphalt paving technology. This advanced system has been officially launched as part of stage 4 of Sultan Said bin Taimur Road dualisation project in the Wilayat of Muqshin, within the Dhofar Governorate.

This deployment represents the first implementation of its kind in Oman’s road and infrastructure sector, signalling a shift towards modernising construction methodologies to improve precision and efficiency. By integrating AI-driven technologies, the project aims to enhance the quality and sustainability of the national road network, reflecting the Sultanate’s ongoing commitment to utilising cutting-edge solutions to accelerate the development of critical infrastructure projects across the country.