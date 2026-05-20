Muscat – AmCham Oman recently hosted a seminar titled AI, Personal Data & Liability, bringing together business leaders, legal professionals, compliance specialists, and cybersecurity experts to discuss the growing legal and operational risks associated with artificial intelligence, data protection, and cyber threats across the GCC.

The session was presented in partnership with Kennedys and Marsh, and explored practical approaches to regulatory compliance, cybersecurity governance, incident response, and cyber risk mitigation.

Angus Edwards from Marsh added: “Cyber risk is should not be isolated as an IT-only issue. It needs to be considered across the whole organization with a potential to impact business continuity, creating significant operational, financial, legal, and regulatory risk. Organizations must think beyond preventive measures, with equal focus on incident preparedness, response capabilities, resilience, and recovery against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.’’

The seminar concluded with an interactive Q&A session, where attendees engaged directly with speakers on practical compliance measures, cybersecurity vulnerabilities, incident response planning, and governance challenges facing organizations operating across multiple jurisdictions in relation to cyber, data and AI.

AmCham Oman continues to deliver timely, business-focused programing that supports its members and the wider business community in navigating emerging trends, regulatory developments, and operational challenges.