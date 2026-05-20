Muscat – The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states are set to sign a joint statement in London on Wednesday marking the conclusion of negotiations on a free trade agreement (FTA) with the United Kingdom.

Jassim Mohammed Al Budaiwi, Secretary-General of the GCC, stated that the signing will follow a series of intensive negotiations and high-level meetings between the two sides, reflecting their shared commitment to strengthening the strategic GCC-UK partnership and expanding economic, trade and investment cooperation to broader horizons in line with mutual interests.

He said the agreement underscores the growing economic stature of the GCC states and highlights the council’s commitment to forging effective international partnerships based on mutual benefit and sustainable development. He added that the deal also complements ongoing GCC efforts to diversify sources of income and enhance global market access for products from member states.

Al Budaiwi expressed hope that the agreement would pave the way for a new phase of deeper economic cooperation and integration between the GCC and the UK.