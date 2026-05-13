Muscat – The Oman-India free trade agreement, officially known as the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), is likely to come into effect on June 1, 2026, according to India’s Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal.

“I had a very good meeting with the Oman team today and, most probably, the Oman free trade agreement will come into effect from June 1, 2026,” Goyal said on the sidelines of the CII Annual Business Summit 2026 in New Delhi, as reported by ANI. He added that discussions with the sultanate had been positive.

According to a report by Oman News Agency, Oman and India on Tuesday held a series of procedural and technical meetings in New Delhi as part of ongoing efforts to operationalise the CEPA between the two countries.

The meetings focused on strengthening economic, trade and investment cooperation in order to support bilateral trade growth and serve the mutual interests of both countries.

Discussions covered several technical and organisational aspects related to the agreement’s implementation mechanisms, including facilitating customs procedures, simplifying the movement of goods and services, enhancing trade flows, and exploring investment opportunities as well as industrial and logistics partnerships.

Both sides underscored the importance of expediting the completion of the technical and procedural requirements needed for the agreement to enter into force.

Officials said the CEPA would help open new avenues for economic cooperation, increase trade volumes, and boost mutual investments, particularly in priority sectors such as food security, manufacturing, renewable energy, advanced technologies, logistics, fisheries and agriculture.

The meetings also explored opportunities for Omani and Indian companies to benefit from the agreement’s preferential advantages, including improved market access, tariff reductions and deeper supply chain integration. These measures are expected to enhance the competitiveness of national products and create promising investment opportunities for the private sector in both countries.

Participants noted that Oman-India relations are witnessing accelerated growth across various economic and trade sectors, supported by longstanding historical ties and a shared commitment to developing a strategic partnership that keeps pace with global economic changes while promoting stability and sustainable development.

The meetings concluded with both sides reaffirming their commitment to continuing technical coordination in the next phase to complete the free trade agreement’s implementation requirements.

They also stressed the need to strengthen communication between relevant authorities and the private sector to ensure maximum benefit from the agreement and support Oman’s economic diversification goals, as well as the long-term economic visions of both countries.