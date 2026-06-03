The Endowment and Minors’ Trust Foundation in Dubai (Awqaf Dubai) has transferred AED74.7 million in endowment investment returns for 2025 to the government and semi-government entities that established them, reflecting its mandate to manage and develop endowment assets while maximising their sustainable social impact.

The returns were distributed among nine beneficiary entities, including the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai (IACAD), the Community Development Authority in Dubai (CDA), the Dubai Club for People of Determination, the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU), and the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC), among others. The endowments support initiatives across the healthcare, education, and social sectors, contributing to medical research, educational programmes, care services for People of Determination, and humanitarian initiatives.

Awqaf Dubai manages and invests the endowments of entities in line with institutional and investment best practices, ensuring the sustainability and optimisation of returns. This enables funds to be directed towards their intended purposes and supports development efforts across key sectors.

The transfer forms part of an integrated framework for the management and development of endowments, implemented in accordance with the highest standards of governance and sustainability. The framework seeks to maximise the impact of endowment returns across priority social sectors, in line with Dubai’s vision of strengthening the role of endowments as a sustainable pillar of development.

Ali Al Mutawa, Secretary-General of Awqaf Dubai, said the Foundation continues to advance the endowment ecosystem by enhancing its investment performance and administrative efficiency. He noted that these endowments represent an important model of community partnership that supports healthcare, education, social welfare, and the empowerment of People of Determination.

He said, “We manage and develop endowment assets through an institutional approach founded on governance, transparency, and sustainability. This enables beneficiary entities to continue delivering their humanitarian and community-focused missions while reinforcing the role of endowments as an effective instrument for sustainable social development.”

Al Mutawa added that Awqaf Dubai is implementing a number of endowment projects in collaboration with government and semi-government entities, helping expand the scope of development-focused endowments and strengthen a culture of sustainable institutional endowment giving across Dubai.

Awqaf Dubai continues to enhance its endowment projects and investment strategies to ensure the long-term sustainability of resources, support community wellbeing, and contribute to Dubai’s economic and social development goals.