Muscat: Oman Flour Mills (OFM) has started receiving locally grown wheat from farmers across the Sultanate of Oman for the 2026 harvest season, marking the sixth consecutive year of implementing its national wheat purchase programme.

The programme, which is carried out annually by Oman Flour Mills with direct support and coordination from the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources (MAFWR), aims to empower farmers, encourage the expansion of wheat cultivation as a strategic crop, and strengthen the role of local production in the country’s food supply chains.

The 2026 harvest season has witnessed increasing participation from farmers across various governorates, with initial indicators pointing to stable participation levels and greater diversity in Omani wheat varieties. The company also expects an increase in the quantities received compared with previous seasons, reflecting the programme’s continued success and development.

Haitham bin Mohammed Al Fannah, CEO of OFM, said the Omani wheat programme represents one of the successful national initiatives supporting food security and empowering farmers.

He noted that the partnership between the ministry and the company has contributed to a significant transformation in Oman’s wheat cultivation sector through improving farming practices, enhancing production efficiency, and encouraging farmers to expand their activities, while providing confidence in the availability of a stable and fair local market for their produce.

Al Fannah added that OFM plays a key role in completing the value chain by receiving the harvested crop and processing it into national food products, thereby increasing local value addition and supporting Oman’s food security objectives.

Meanwhile, Faisal bin Salim Al Ma'shani, Director of the CEO’s Office at Oman Flour Mills, said the wheat receiving programme has become a key pillar in strengthening farmers’ confidence, providing them with an organised and reliable marketing channel.

He highlighted that the programme has contributed to improving production quality, increasing received quantities year after year, and enhancing farmers’ commitment to approved technical standards for cultivation, harvesting, and supply.

The programme forms part of national efforts led by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources to develop Oman’s wheat sector through farmer support, agricultural guidance, and the adoption of modern technologies.

Oman Flour Mills continues to support the initiative by receiving and processing the crop into locally produced food products, contributing to the national economy, strengthening sustainable food security, and creating added economic and nutritional value from local agricultural production.

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