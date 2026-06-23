Japan’s ITOCHU Corporation has taken a stake in Abu Dhabi-based Sirius Aviation Capital.



Sirius Aviation Capital Holdings is an aviation investment manager, headquartered in ADGM Abu Dhabi.

Details of the shareholding structure and the financial terms have not been disclosed.

Existing shareholders in Sirius Aviation include Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners (ADCP), an investment platform jointly owned by Mubadala Capital and Alpha Wave Global.

The investment is expected to deepen Sirius’s reach and capital base and comes amid the surging demand for mid-life aircraft which currently represent approximately 42% of the global commercial fleet by unit count.

ITOCHU manages a portfolio of over 90 aircraft and engines globally.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

bindu.rai@lseg.com