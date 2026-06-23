RIYADH — Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources issued 322 new industrial licenses and announced the start of production of 188 factories during April 2026, according to the ministry’s National Center for Industrial and Mining Information.

The report showed that after the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources issued the licenses, the total number of industrial establishments in the Kingdom reached 13,660 by the end of April, up from 12,289 in April 2025, reflecting continued growth in Saudi Arabia’s industrial sector.

According to the report, the new industrial licenses issued during April are associated with investments exceeding SR12.33 billion and are expected to generate more than 2,977 job opportunities across various regions of the Kingdom.

Meanwhile, the 188 factories that entered production during the month represent investments valued at approximately SR2.01 billion and are expected to create around 3,606 new jobs.

The ministry noted that industrial establishments include all factories that have obtained industrial licenses, whether under construction or operational. The figures are continuously updated to reflect changes in investments and employment opportunities.

Through the National Center for Industrial and Mining Information, the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources publishes key industrial indicators monthly.

These indicators track industrial activity across the Kingdom, including the volume of new investments, the number of industrial licenses issued, the number of factories entering production, and the overall growth of the industrial sector.

The reports form part of the ministry’s efforts to enhance transparency and monitor the Kingdom’s ongoing industrial development.

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