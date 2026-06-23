UAE-based Palma Development has announced two significant construction milestones across Serenia District, its AED5 billion ( ) master-planned community in Jumeirah Islands.

The developer has appointed APCC Piling & Marine Contracting to undertake piling and shoring works at Serenia District East, while confirming the completion of foundation works at West Residence and the mobilisation of the main contractor, Khansaheb Civil Engineering.

APCC Piling & Marine Contracting brings directly relevant experience to Serenia District East, having previously delivered the piling and shoring scope for Serenia District West and Serenia Living on Palm Jumeirah.

Their familiarity with Palma's standards and the demands of the Serenia brand made them the natural choice for this next phase of the masterplan, said the developer.

At West Residence, the completion of foundation works marks a key structural milestone for the 46-storey tower, which represents phase one of Serenia District.

Khansaheb Civil Engineering, which clinched the AED760 million construction contract last December, has now mobilised on site and commenced operations, keeping the project firmly on its delivery schedule.

These milestones come on the heels of Palma Development's completion of Serenia Living on Palm Jumeirah, where the majority of owners have already taken over their units following the project's on-time completion.

The continued momentum across the Serenia portfolio reflects the developer's disciplined approach to execution, its commitment to client trust, and its focus on protecting investor confidence through consistent, on-schedule delivery.

On the key milestone, CEO Kareem Derbas said: "The response from Serenia Living owners following the completion announcement has been outstanding. The vast majority have already taken over their homes, and that level of engagement is a direct reflection of the trust our clients place in us."

"It is a commitment we take seriously across every project we deliver. At Serenia District, we are building on that same foundation, appointing partners we know, maintaining the pace we have set, and protecting the experience of every client who has chosen to invest with Palma. Business continuity and on-time delivery are not aspirations, they are the standard we hold ourselves to," he added.

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