MERED, an award-winning international real estate developer, has achieved a major safety milestone by clocking 3 million safe man-hours without a lost time injury (LTI) at its key development - ICONIC Residences Design by Pininfarina - following 80 weeks of continuous site activity.

The project, designed by Pininfarina, represents the iconic design firm's first branded residential development in the Middle East and remains on track.

Giving a project update, MERED said the ICONIC Residences continues to rise at an impressive pace, with the tower now reaching Level 31 and standing approximately 140m above ground.

On the Tier 1 residential floors, the MEP installations are nearing completion, alongside ongoing blockwork, wall erection, and fit-out activities across multiple levels, reflecting steady coordination across the site, stated the developer.

The first in-place mock-up apartment is progressing towards white box completion, with walls finished and painted, while ceiling closure works are underway.

This month also marks the commencement of curtain wall and façade installation works on the lower floors, bringing the building closer to its final architectural expression, it added.

On the key milestone, CEO Michael Belton said: "Safety is fundamental to our approach. We are committed to delivering the project efficiently without compromising the well-being of the people who make it possible."

"This extends beyond the construction site to labour accommodation, where, together with our partners, we continuously monitor and uphold high standards to ensure every person is treated with the respect and care they deserve. The true foundation of every great development is its people," he stated.

According to MERED, the G+66-floor ultra-luxury residential tower is set to become a defining architectural landmark in Dubai’s skyline.

Inspired by the fluidity of dunes and ocean waves, ICONIC Residences will comprise 310 premium residences and a signature two-level penthouse, supported by a curated range of amenities including infinity pools, wellness and ice-spa facilities, a padel court, residents’ lounges, family zones, luxury retail spaces, and air-conditioned parking bays.

Its strategic location provides breathtaking views of Dubai’s landmarks and direct access to Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Harbour, Downtown, Bluewaters Island, Emirates Golf Club, and Sheikh Zayed Road.

The project is backed by a global team of consultants and specialists, including Pininfarina, Hirsch Bedner Associates (HBA), SERA Group, Currie & Brown, Bond Interiors, and other industry leaders, ensuring precision and quality across every stage of delivery.

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